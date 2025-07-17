South Africa's Call for Cooperative Leadership at G20 Amid Tariff Tensions
South Africa calls for cooperative leadership at the G20 meeting, emphasizing the need for solidarity in tackling challenges like rising trade barriers. The forum, historically plagued by disputes, faces additional strain from Russia's war in Ukraine and tariff threats from the Trump administration.
Amid rising global tensions and trade disputes, South Africa is urging G20 nations to display cohesive leadership. The finance leaders assembled in Durban face the pressing task of addressing challenges such as protectionist trade barriers exacerbated by President Trump's tariff threats.
Under the banner of 'Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,' South Africa aims to highlight African initiatives during its presidency. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana emphasized the urgent need for strategic global leadership in tackling complex international issues, advocating for revitalized multilateralism.
However, questions linger about the G20's effectiveness, especially with notable absences, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Despite U.S. engagement in key discussions, there are concerns about the group's ability to issue a collective communique, reminiscent of past successes.
ALSO READ
Modi Honored with Ghana's Highest Order for Global Leadership
PM Modi Awarded Ghana’s Top Civilian Honour for Global Leadership & Diplomacy
Transforming India's Chemicals Industry: NITI Aayog's Roadmap for Global Leadership
India Inc's Path to Global Leadership: Embracing Inclusivity and Sustainability
Revolutionizing Smart Living: China's Leap to Global Leadership