South Africa's Call for Cooperative Leadership at G20 Amid Tariff Tensions

South Africa calls for cooperative leadership at the G20 meeting, emphasizing the need for solidarity in tackling challenges like rising trade barriers. The forum, historically plagued by disputes, faces additional strain from Russia's war in Ukraine and tariff threats from the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising global tensions and trade disputes, South Africa is urging G20 nations to display cohesive leadership. The finance leaders assembled in Durban face the pressing task of addressing challenges such as protectionist trade barriers exacerbated by President Trump's tariff threats.

Under the banner of 'Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,' South Africa aims to highlight African initiatives during its presidency. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana emphasized the urgent need for strategic global leadership in tackling complex international issues, advocating for revitalized multilateralism.

However, questions linger about the G20's effectiveness, especially with notable absences, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Despite U.S. engagement in key discussions, there are concerns about the group's ability to issue a collective communique, reminiscent of past successes.

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

