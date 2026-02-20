AI Transformation at India's Forefront: A Blueprint for Global Leadership

The India – AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, hosted by the Government of India, outlined a transformative vision of artificial intelligence, emphasizing responsible innovation to drive economic growth. Anchored in the pillars of People, Planet, and Progress, the summit attracted substantial attention with over 300,000 attendees and highlighted AI's role in advancing sustainability and inclusive economic expansion.

The event arrives at a crucial time for the global technology sector, facing unprecedented challenges due to AI-driven disruption fears. India's IT-BPM industry, instrumental to the national economy with $283 billion in revenue, saw significant market volatility. Jay Bavisi, CEO of EC-Council, stressed the importance of reskilling India's workforce to adapt to AI's demands.

Through structured talent development within EC-Council's Adopt. Defend. Govern. framework, Bavisi highlighted the opportunity for India to leverage its technical workforce to assume a leadership role in global AI governance. The future, he argued, hinges on how responsibly AI technologies are developed and deployed, rather than their sheer pace of advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)