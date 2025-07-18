Opposition Push for Unyielding Debates in Parliament

On Friday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh declared the opposition's demand for at least two days of parliamentary debate on critical issues like the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor as 'non-negotiable.'

In an interview, Ramesh insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must address these concerns directly in Parliament. He also highlighted the necessity of discussing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Ramesh criticized the government's approach, referencing historical precedents like the Kargil Review Committee. The Congress leader underscored the importance of dialogue on matters involving China and US President Trump's claims, urging for consensus building on these pivotal issues.

