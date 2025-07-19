Diplomatic Exchange: U.S. and Venezuela Secure Prisoner Release

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the release of 10 Americans who had been detained in Venezuela. The announcement was made on Friday and marks a successful conclusion to complex negotiations.

Rubio expressed gratitude to his team at the State Department and extended special thanks to President Nayib Bukele for his pivotal role in securing the agreement. The arrangement not only freed American citizens but also addressed the release of Venezuelan political prisoners.

According to two U.S. government officials, El Salvador played a crucial role by agreeing to send home Venezuelans who were detained, in exchange for the release of Americans held in Venezuela. This development signifies a notable achievement in international diplomacy.