Rekha Gupta's Inspiring Journey Continues: Celebrating A Milestone Birthday

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated her 51st birthday in the quaint setting of her ancestral village, Nandgarh, Haryana, on Saturday. This milestone marks her first birthday since taking office in February. The celebratory event saw heartfelt greetings pouring in from top-tier political leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to Gupta, acknowledging her rise through the political ranks and her unwavering dedication to Delhi's welfare. In a statement, Modi lauded her initiatives and wished her a long and healthy life. Gupta, in response, expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's inspiring guidance, which she credits as a motivating force in her journey.

Additionally, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari, along with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, conveyed their best wishes. Gupta is scheduled to participate in various programs in Julana and Nandgarh, reaffirming her commitment to impactful governance aligned with Modi's vision of inclusive growth.