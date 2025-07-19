Left Menu

Rekha Gupta's Inspiring Journey Continues: Celebrating A Milestone Birthday

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta turned 51, marking her first birthday since ascending to the position. Celebrating in her ancestral village, she received well-wishes from significant political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gupta continues her commitment to public service, embodying Modi's vision for inclusive development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:46 IST
Rekha Gupta's Inspiring Journey Continues: Celebrating A Milestone Birthday
birthday celebration
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated her 51st birthday in the quaint setting of her ancestral village, Nandgarh, Haryana, on Saturday. This milestone marks her first birthday since taking office in February. The celebratory event saw heartfelt greetings pouring in from top-tier political leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to Gupta, acknowledging her rise through the political ranks and her unwavering dedication to Delhi's welfare. In a statement, Modi lauded her initiatives and wished her a long and healthy life. Gupta, in response, expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's inspiring guidance, which she credits as a motivating force in her journey.

Additionally, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari, along with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, conveyed their best wishes. Gupta is scheduled to participate in various programs in Julana and Nandgarh, reaffirming her commitment to impactful governance aligned with Modi's vision of inclusive growth.

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025