Anmol Gagan Maan Resigns: A Political Exit Amid Unforeseen Circumstances

Anmol Gagan Maan, a former Punjab minister and AAP leader, has resigned from the state assembly, ending her political career. The singer-turned-politician sent her resignation to the Punjab Assembly Speaker. Her decision surprised party members, leading to discussions about her unexpected political exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:24 IST
Anmol Gagan Maan
  • Country:
  • India

Anmol Gagan Maan, a notable figure in Punjab politics and an AAP leader, has stepped down from her position as a member of the state assembly. The 35-year-old former minister, who transitioned from singing to politics, announced her resignation, signaling an end to her brief yet impactful political journey.

Maan's decision to resign was conveyed through a letter to Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, leaving party members surprised. Sources indicate that efforts were made to persuade her to reconsider, but the former minister remained firm on exiting politics, citing emotional weight but no specific reason.

Her departure has stirred conversations within the party ranks, with officials, including Punjab AAP president Aman Arora, referring to her fondly and expressing intentions to discuss the issue further. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and others await Maan's next move post-resignation as party dynamics in Punjab shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

