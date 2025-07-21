Ishiba's Coalition Loses Majority: A Political Shift in Japan

The ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba failed to secure a majority in Japan's crucial upper house election, NHK reports. The coalition needed 50 more seats but secured only 47, marking a significant setback amid political instability.

Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party, alongside Komeito, now finds itself in a minority due to repeated electoral defeats. Despite this, Ishiba vows to remain in power to address challenges such as U.S. trade tariffs, though internal pressure mounts for him to step down.

Frustration over economic issues and rising populism were key factors in the election. With the coalition's promises unfulfilled, opposition parties like Sanseito gained ground. However, the fragmented opposition struggles to present a unified alternative, deepening Japan's political uncertainty.

