Left Menu

Ishiba's Coalition Loses Majority: A Political Shift in Japan

In a critical parliamentary election, Japan's ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba failed to secure a majority in the upper house. This electoral setback, coupled with previous losses, has created political instability in Japan. As populism gains traction, Ishiba faces pressures both domestically and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 21-07-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 09:32 IST
Ishiba's Coalition Loses Majority: A Political Shift in Japan
Shigeru Ishiba
  • Country:
  • Japan

The ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba failed to secure a majority in Japan's crucial upper house election, NHK reports. The coalition needed 50 more seats but secured only 47, marking a significant setback amid political instability.

Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party, alongside Komeito, now finds itself in a minority due to repeated electoral defeats. Despite this, Ishiba vows to remain in power to address challenges such as U.S. trade tariffs, though internal pressure mounts for him to step down.

Frustration over economic issues and rising populism were key factors in the election. With the coalition's promises unfulfilled, opposition parties like Sanseito gained ground. However, the fragmented opposition struggles to present a unified alternative, deepening Japan's political uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

 Global
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How did COVID-19 affect market volatility across emerging economies?

Explainable AI framework flags student overreliance on generative tools

How AI strengthens pharma supply chains against global disruptions

AI analyzes handwriting to detect Parkinson’s disease early

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025