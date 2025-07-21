Left Menu

Potential Putin-Trump Summit in Beijing

The Kremlin hinted at a potential meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Beijing during World War Two commemorations. While Putin's visit is confirmed, Trump's attendance remains uncertain, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:53 IST
Potential Putin-Trump Summit in Beijing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has indicated the possibility of a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump if both leaders find themselves in Beijing this September. Such a meeting could have significant geopolitical implications.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Monday that President Putin will indeed travel to China to participate in events marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two. These commemorations are expected to draw leaders from around the world.

However, the Kremlin has not yet received any indication of whether Donald Trump intends to attend the same events, leaving the potential meeting in Beijing uncertain at this point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025