Potential Putin-Trump Summit in Beijing

The Kremlin has indicated the possibility of a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump if both leaders find themselves in Beijing this September. Such a meeting could have significant geopolitical implications.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Monday that President Putin will indeed travel to China to participate in events marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two. These commemorations are expected to draw leaders from around the world.

However, the Kremlin has not yet received any indication of whether Donald Trump intends to attend the same events, leaving the potential meeting in Beijing uncertain at this point.

