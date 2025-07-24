Left Menu

Ajit Pawar to Decide Fate of Minister Amid 'Rummy' Row

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will decide on action against Minister Manikrao Kokate, embroiled in controversies over alleged claims of playing 'rummy' in the legislative council and calling the government a 'beggar'. The opposition demands Kokate's resignation, while he denies allegations and considers legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:53 IST
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that a decision regarding action against Minister Manikrao Kokate will be made after a meeting next week. Kokate faces criticism amid allegations of playing the mobile game 'rummy' in the legislative council and making controversial remarks about the government.

Kokate, responsible for the agriculture portfolio, denies the accusations and has threatened to sue opposition MLAs for defamation. The controversy has fueled calls for his resignation. Ajit Pawar, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, plans to consult on the appropriate course of action after speaking with Kokate.

The controversy began when Kokate allegedly played 'rummy' during a House session. He later inflamed the situation by calling the government a 'beggar' while clarifying past remarks. Kokate insists he is unfamiliar with the game and seeks an official investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

