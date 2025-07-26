Punjab's Drug War: A Political Battlefield

The political tensions in Punjab have escalated as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann responded to accusations from former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Singh had accused Mann's AAP government of engaging in political vendettas, particularly against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Mann lashed out at Singh, labeling him 'double-faced' for allegedly failing to tackle the drug menace after swearing an oath on the sacred Gutka Sahib. Mann asserted that during Singh's tenure, no significant action was taken against drug smugglers, who were allegedly shielded by political alliances.

The current administration has launched a campaign titled 'Yudh Nasheyan De Virudh' aimed at dismantling the drug network in Punjab. Mann emphasized that those responsible for the state's plight due to drug proliferation would face stringent legal actions, reaffirming his government's dedication to combating the drug epidemic.