High-Stakes Border Talks: Thailand and Cambodia Set for Key Meeting

Thailand's acting Prime Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, is set to head a delegation to Kuala Lumpur on Monday. The mission aims for substantive talks addressing the longstanding border dispute with Cambodia, as confirmed by a government statement released on Sunday.

Malaysia, currently holding the Chair of ASEAN, extended an invitation to Phumtham, ensuring the participation of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. This move underscores Malaysia's commitment to resolving regional tensions.

The high-level meeting demonstrates the urgency and importance of diplomatic dialogue in Southeast Asia, with both nations seeking peaceful and cooperative solutions to their territorial disagreements.

