High-Stakes Border Talks: Thailand and Cambodia Set for Key Meeting

Thailand's acting Prime Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, will lead a delegation to Kuala Lumpur for critical negotiations regarding a border dispute with Cambodia. The meeting, facilitated by Malaysia as the ASEAN Chair, will include Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, highlighting the significance of regional diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 27-07-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 17:00 IST
  • Thailand

Thailand's acting Prime Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, is set to head a delegation to Kuala Lumpur on Monday. The mission aims for substantive talks addressing the longstanding border dispute with Cambodia, as confirmed by a government statement released on Sunday.

Malaysia, currently holding the Chair of ASEAN, extended an invitation to Phumtham, ensuring the participation of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. This move underscores Malaysia's commitment to resolving regional tensions.

The high-level meeting demonstrates the urgency and importance of diplomatic dialogue in Southeast Asia, with both nations seeking peaceful and cooperative solutions to their territorial disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

