India's Strategic Stance on the South China Sea: An Unwavering Stand

India's clarity and consistency regarding the South China Sea, considered part of the global commons, are reiterated by a Ministry of External Affairs official. Amidst the Philippines President's visit, Secretary (East) P Kumaran highlighted India's deep interest in the peace and stability of the region, with naval exercises ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 02:21 IST
India has reaffirmed its stance that the South China Sea remains a part of the global commons, maintaining a position that is both clear and consistent, according to a Ministry of External Affairs official on Tuesday.

Providing insights during a special briefing held amid the visit of Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, Secretary (East) P Kumaran emphasized India's enduring interest in ensuring peace and stability in the disputed region.

The comments came as India conducted a bilateral naval exercise with the Philippines, notably in areas within the South China Sea, underscoring strategic and defense interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

