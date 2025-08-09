India's Strategic Stance on the South China Sea: An Unwavering Stand

India has reaffirmed its stance that the South China Sea remains a part of the global commons, maintaining a position that is both clear and consistent, according to a Ministry of External Affairs official on Tuesday.

Providing insights during a special briefing held amid the visit of Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, Secretary (East) P Kumaran emphasized India's enduring interest in ensuring peace and stability in the disputed region.

The comments came as India conducted a bilateral naval exercise with the Philippines, notably in areas within the South China Sea, underscoring strategic and defense interests.

