Suvendu Adhikari Leads Peaceful March to Nabanna Amidst Tight Security

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has committed to leading a peaceful march to the West Bengal state secretariat 'Nabanna' this Saturday, criticizing the Mamata Banerjee government for imposing excessive security measures. The march coincides with the anniversary of the RG Kar incident.

The protest commemorates the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College, an event that has mobilized a diverse group of protesters including BJP members, parents of the victim, and spiritual leaders. Adhikari stressed the apolitical nature of this march.

Furthermore, despite tight security by authorities, legal permissions have been secured for the march. Adhikari reminded the participants of their right to peaceful protest as upheld by the Calcutta High Court, advocating for calm and nonviolent action.