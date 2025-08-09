Left Menu

Gripping Headlines: Terrorism, Defence Milestones, and Political Narratives

From intense anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam to India's record defence production figures, the latest headlines cover significant national and international developments. Key themes include heightened security at RG Kar protests in Bengal, ongoing rescue operations in Uttarkashi, and a strategic meeting between India's NSA and Russia's Deputy PM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 13:22 IST
  • India

Two Indian Army soldiers lost their lives while battling terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The ongoing anti-terror operation, now in its ninth day, continues to pose significant challenges as the region grapples with security threats.

India achieved a historic milestone with defence production hitting over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the 2024-25 fiscal, a testament to the nation's growing military capabilities, as announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In political developments, attention turns to the Election Commission of India as NCP's Sharad Pawar urges a probe into Rahul Gandhi's revelations about 'vote theft.' Meanwhile, heightened security and traffic restrictions mark significant protests at RG Kar in Bengal over the unresolved rape and murder case of a doctor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

