Gripping Headlines: Terrorism, Defence Milestones, and Political Narratives

Two Indian Army soldiers lost their lives while battling terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The ongoing anti-terror operation, now in its ninth day, continues to pose significant challenges as the region grapples with security threats.

India achieved a historic milestone with defence production hitting over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the 2024-25 fiscal, a testament to the nation's growing military capabilities, as announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In political developments, attention turns to the Election Commission of India as NCP's Sharad Pawar urges a probe into Rahul Gandhi's revelations about 'vote theft.' Meanwhile, heightened security and traffic restrictions mark significant protests at RG Kar in Bengal over the unresolved rape and murder case of a doctor.

