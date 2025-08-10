Left Menu

Cautious Optimism as Armenia and Azerbaijan Sign US-Brokered Peace Accord

Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a US-brokered agreement aimed at ending decades of conflict. The deal, not a formal peace treaty, is seen as a step towards normalized relations but doesn't settle the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute. The agreement shifts power dynamics, with Azerbaijan gaining from its military victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yerevan | Updated: 10-08-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 01:52 IST
Cautious Optimism as Armenia and Azerbaijan Sign US-Brokered Peace Accord
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Armenia

Residents and politicians in Armenia and Azerbaijan expressed cautious optimism following the signing of a US-brokered agreement aimed at quelling decades of hostilities. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met at the White House on Friday, solidifying the pact with a handshake witnessed by US President Donald Trump.

The accord, though not a formal peace treaty, marks a notable diplomatic move toward mending ties. The nations are technically still at war, leaving the contentious issue of Nagorno-Karabakh unresolved. However, the arrangement reflects changing geopolitical dynamics post-Azerbaijan's 2023 military victory, which resulted in the withdrawal of Armenian forces.

Key provisions include the 'Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity,' a new transit corridor underscoring reduced Russian influence in the South Caucasus. Public opinion in Baku is hopeful, viewing the US as a guarantor of peace, while Yerevan's residents harbor concerns about the agreement's impact, particularly regarding economic prospects and geopolitical equity.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025