Cautious Optimism as Armenia and Azerbaijan Sign US-Brokered Peace Accord

Residents and politicians in Armenia and Azerbaijan expressed cautious optimism following the signing of a US-brokered agreement aimed at quelling decades of hostilities. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met at the White House on Friday, solidifying the pact with a handshake witnessed by US President Donald Trump.

The accord, though not a formal peace treaty, marks a notable diplomatic move toward mending ties. The nations are technically still at war, leaving the contentious issue of Nagorno-Karabakh unresolved. However, the arrangement reflects changing geopolitical dynamics post-Azerbaijan's 2023 military victory, which resulted in the withdrawal of Armenian forces.

Key provisions include the 'Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity,' a new transit corridor underscoring reduced Russian influence in the South Caucasus. Public opinion in Baku is hopeful, viewing the US as a guarantor of peace, while Yerevan's residents harbor concerns about the agreement's impact, particularly regarding economic prospects and geopolitical equity.