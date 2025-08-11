Left Menu

Mayawati Urges Clarity in Voter List and Electoral Reforms

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati stresses the need to address unresolved issues with the voter lists, electoral roll revisions, and EVMs during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Monsoon session. She urges discussion on public welfare and U.S. tariffs affecting India, advocating bipartisan efforts in Parliament.

  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati has called for immediate resolution of inconsistencies in voter lists and the overall electoral process. Her statements came as the Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Monsoon session commenced on Monday.

Mayawati expressed her views on platform X, urging lawmakers to focus on public welfare and overlook political differences during the session. She also highlighted the importance of discussing the impact of U.S. tariffs on Indian trade.

Additionally, Mayawati criticized recent Parliamentary disruptions, emphasizing that pressing national issues require serious debate. She highlighted concerns about the potential negative implications of U.S. tariffs on India's economy and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

