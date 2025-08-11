Uttar Pradesh Legislature Engages in 24-Hour Debate on Development Vision

The Uttar Pradesh assembly will hold an intensive 24-hour discussion on the state's 'Viksit UP' vision as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invites opposition leaders to join the discourse. The focus is on developing a strategic action plan over the next 25 years to realize a self-reliant and developed Uttar Pradesh by 2047.

The Monsoon session, scheduled as a four-day legislative meeting, began amid sharp opposition criticism. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav labeled the 24-hour discussion as 'madness,' suggesting the agenda prioritizes negativity over substantive growth-focused dialogue. Adityanath emphasized that the session is government-prepared to address all inquiries constructively.

In addition to development plans, the session will address seasonal concerns such as floods and health, education, infrastructure, and welfare discussions. Adityanath invited all political factions to contribute positively, enhancing the session's productivity while avoiding unnecessary disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)