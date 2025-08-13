Left Menu

Trump's Diplomacy Shuffle: Loyalists Find Consolation Roles

President Donald Trump's administration has seen several of his loyalists reshuffled into new roles, such as UN ambassadorships, after controversial tenures in previous posts. This transition highlights Trump's effort to keep his supporters close, avoiding a television-style 'You're fired!' dismissal while maintaining loyalty and support for his policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:44 IST
In President Donald Trump's administration, diplomacy serves as a softened landing for loyalists rather than a sign of expulsion. Several recent reassignments within his team exemplify this strategic shift, offering new roles to allies whose previous posts faced scrutiny or mishaps.

National security adviser Mike Waltz's stint as UN ambassador came after he mistakenly included a journalist in a military plan discussion. Similarly, IRS Commissioner Billy Long was named ambassador to Iceland following his contradiction of the administration's stance. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce became deputy representative to the UN after struggles to integrate within the State Department team.

This approach, contrasting with Trump's reality TV catchphrase 'You're fired!', keeps key supporters in his political orbit, thereby preempting potential criticism. Despite past firings, Trump's current strategy focuses on loyalty retention, as noted by White House spokesperson Anna Kelly, acknowledging the high prestige of ambassador roles reserved for Trump's steadfast advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

