Former CEC Rajiv Kumar's Whereabouts Clarified Amid Speculation

Amid speculations and social media chatter about former Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, sources close to him have clarified that he is still residing in India. Contrary to rumors, he has not relocated to Malta.

Kumar, who played a pivotal role in overseeing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, concluded his term in February this year. His leadership has now come under scrutiny following accusations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging electoral malpractice during his tenure.

Gandhi's claims of 'vote theft' in states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Haryana have kept Kumar in the public eye, further fueling the conversation about his current whereabouts and past performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)