Manipur Congress Demands Concrete Peace Roadmap Amidst Ongoing Turmoil

Manipur Congress unit president Keisham Meghachandra voiced concerns on Wednesday regarding the absence of a concrete strategy for peace in the strife-ridden state.

During the 134th Patriots' Day celebrations at Congress Bhavan, Meghachandra criticized the Union budget for not addressing the needs of those affected by violence, such as internally displaced persons (IDPs). He emphasized that a more substantial budget was necessary for development and security, especially under President's Rule.

Expressing further dissatisfaction, Meghachandra noted the disparity between Manipur and larger states regarding the GST amendment. Moreover, he highlighted the lack of progress in resettling IDPs and the absence of concern shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, urging for more accountability and intervention.