Left Menu

Manipur Congress Demands Concrete Peace Roadmap Amidst Ongoing Turmoil

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs in Manipur, highlighting the lack of a concrete plan for peace restoration. He criticized the Union budget for failing to adequately support violence-affected individuals, and lamented the lack of initiative from state and national leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:06 IST
Manipur Congress Demands Concrete Peace Roadmap Amidst Ongoing Turmoil
Keisham Meghachandra
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Congress unit president Keisham Meghachandra voiced concerns on Wednesday regarding the absence of a concrete strategy for peace in the strife-ridden state.

During the 134th Patriots' Day celebrations at Congress Bhavan, Meghachandra criticized the Union budget for not addressing the needs of those affected by violence, such as internally displaced persons (IDPs). He emphasized that a more substantial budget was necessary for development and security, especially under President's Rule.

Expressing further dissatisfaction, Meghachandra noted the disparity between Manipur and larger states regarding the GST amendment. Moreover, he highlighted the lack of progress in resettling IDPs and the absence of concern shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, urging for more accountability and intervention.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025