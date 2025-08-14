Turkiye Strengthens Syria Ties with New Defence Pact

Turkiye has finalized a significant defence cooperation agreement with Syria, dramatically strengthening its ties with the country's interim government. This move will see Turkiye providing vital military equipment, weapons systems, and logistical aid to support Syria's defence capabilities.

Officials from the Turkish Defence Ministry confirmed the development, which follows the sectarian violence that erupted in Syria and saw intervention from Israel. The cooperation will allow Turkiye to share its expertise, supporting Syria's path toward stability after years of civil conflict.

The agreement aligns with Turkiye's historic backing of Syrian rebels, and it underscores its commitment to assist in restoring order amid ongoing challenges. Tensions remain high, particularly concerning Kurdish forces in the region, which Turkish officials accuse of destabilizing efforts to unite with the Syrian army.

(With inputs from agencies.)