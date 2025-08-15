Trump Nominates Former Kavanaugh Clerk for U.S. Appeals Court Seat
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the nomination of Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca Taibleson for a seat on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Taibleson, a former clerk for Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Antonin Scalia, testified in 2018 supporting Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation.
In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca Taibleson to fill a vacancy on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. This nomination adds to Trump's efforts to shape the judiciary during his tenure.
Taibleson, who previously testified in support of her former boss Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation, has extensive experience having clerked for both Kavanaugh and the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Her legal career also includes time at the prestigious law firm Kirkland & Ellis and the U.S. Department of Justice.
This nomination is part of a larger strategy by Trump to influence the judiciary with more conservative appointees. With her background, Taibleson represents a continuation of Trump's judicial legacy, having nominated numerous conservatives to high-profile judicial positions.
ALSO READ
Judiciary Examines Limits on Presidential Tariff Powers
The Judiciary: A Pillar of Democracy and Constitutional Values
Judiciary Debates Review of Landmark PMLA Judgment
Cyberattack Breaches U.S. Federal Judiciary's Case Filing System
Debate Over Judiciary Impartiality: Former BJP Spokesperson's Judicial Nomination Sparks Controversy