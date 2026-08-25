After cancelling Parandur Airport project Tamil Nadu govt to set up new airport near Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government has planned to set up a new international airport near Chennai in view of the increasing passenger and cargo traffic demand from Chennai and its surrounding districts, according to the Industries Policy Note.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 11:23 IST
After cancelling Parandur Airport project Tamil Nadu govt to set up new airport near Chennai
Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Tamil Nadu government has planned to set up a new international airport near Chennai in view of the increasing passenger and cargo traffic demand from Chennai and its surrounding districts, according to the Industries Policy Note. The note says alternative locations for setting up the new airport will be identified in consultation with experts. The feasibility for these sites will be undertaken through the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Based on the feasibility report, the government will take necessary steps to establish the airport.

It also states that the Airports Authority of India has planned to set up a new passenger handling system on the north-west side of the existing Chennai Meenambakkam airport to handle increased passenger and cargo capacity more efficiently. AAI has sought necessary permissions from the Tamil Nadu government for laying a road to connect this new system with the national highway. The Tamil Nadu government will extend all necessary assistance to AAI for implementing this project.

This expansion project will enhance the services of Chennai airport, and a new airport will be established, the note added. The announcement comes amid a political controversy over the proposed Greenfield International Airport at Parandur in Kancheepuram district.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay recently announced in the State Assembly under Rule 110 that his government would abandon the proposed Parandur airport project and identify an alternative location. Citing severe environmental concerns, threat to agricultural lands, and loss of local livelihoods, Vijay stated that the project would be relocated to an alternative site where impact on farms and residential settlements would be minimal.

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, CM Vijay emphasised that while a second airport is essential to meet Chennai's long-term demands, industrial growth, and cargo requirements, it cannot come at the expense of local communities. The Chief Minister said he had visited Eganapuram and other villages on January 20, 2025, and heard the concerns of people protesting against the proposed airport at Parandur and 12 surrounding villages."I stand firmly with the people protesting against the airport to be established in Chennai's Parandur and 12 surrounding villages," Vijay said.

The decision drew sharp condemnation from the opposition DMK and BJP. DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin called it an "irreversible setback" to Tamil Nadu's growth. The Civil Aviation Ministry had granted in-principle approval in April 2025 for setting up an international Greenfield Airport at Parandur in Kancheepuram district. (ANI)

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