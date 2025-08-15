Left Menu

Vigorous Signature Campaign Launched for Jammu and Kashmir Statehood

National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah, announced a vigorous signature campaign led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Responding to a Supreme Court observation, Omar outlined plans to gather signatures across 90 assembly segments. Despite mixed emotions at Independence Day celebrations, Abdullah stressed a determined campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:06 IST
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah announced a robust signature campaign for Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The campaign, sparked by the Supreme Court's observation on the Pahalgam attack, aims to gather public support across 90 assembly segments.

Omar Abdullah committed to the campaign during his Independence Day speech, stating that efforts will continue over eight weeks to collect signatures. This initiative comes in response to the Supreme Court's directive requiring a review of the region's 'ground situation' before statehood restoration.

During the Independence Day event, Farooq Abdullah expressed mixed emotions, reflecting on his tenure as chief minister. Additionally, Abdullah highlighted the distressing Kishtwar cloudburst tragedy, with estimates of over 500 people trapped under debris, underscoring the region's ongoing challenges.

