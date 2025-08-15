Controversy Brews Over Meat Ban Policy on Independence Day

The meat ban controversy in Maharashtra has sparked a heated debate among political leaders, with NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad contesting the implementation of a 1987 government order. Awhad insists the order was merely a suggestion, not a binding directive, causing confusion over recent municipal closures of slaughterhouses on Independence Day.

The BJP maintains that the policy originally initiated during Sharad Pawar's tenure as Chief Minister shows respect for Hindu sentiments on this significant day. However, Awhad and like-minded parties argue the ban creates unnecessary divisions between vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

Tensions escalated as Awhad alleged police intimidation of his party workers against the ban protest, while BJP minister Nitesh Rane criticized opposition to the ban as disrespectful to Hindu traditions. The issue highlights ongoing conflicts over culture and religion in the state.

