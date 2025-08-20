High-Stakes Diplomacy: Brazilian Judge in Trump's Crosshairs

In a high-stakes diplomatic tussle, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes finds himself at the heart of escalating tensions with the U.S. government, led by President Donald Trump. Moraes is facing financial sanctions and a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods, arising from accusations related to his role in the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Labeling the charges a 'witch hunt,' Trump has imposed severe restrictions that strain bilateral relations.

Expressing optimism in an interview in his Brasilia office, Moraes conveyed confidence in either diplomatic negotiations or judicial channels in U.S. courts to lift the sanctions. He emphasized that a consensus-driven solution, backed by international diplomacy, could reverse the current impasse. Moraes further alleged that the frictions were actively fueled by Bolsonaro's allies, including his son, Eduardo, who is under investigation in Brazil.

Highlighting internal dissent within the U.S. administration, Moraes remains hopeful about favorable resolutions, trusting in the divisions among U.S. entities like the State and Treasury Departments regarding their stance on the sanctions. Meanwhile, a Treasury Department spokesperson insisted that the actions against Moraes were justified due to his alleged human rights abuses, urging him to desist from political prosecutions.

