Judicial Secrecy: Epstein Grand Jury Records Remain Sealed

A U.S. judge denied the Justice Department's request to unseal grand jury records from Jeffrey Epstein's case. Despite President Trump's promise to reveal them, attempts were blocked, causing discontent among his supporters. Epstein's case sparked widespread conspiracy theories about potential involvement of other prominent figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 23:06 IST
In a significant judicial decision, a U.S. judge rejected the Justice Department's attempt to unseal grand jury records related to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking charges. This decision, taken by U.S. District Judge Richard Berman, came amidst political tensions, with President Donald Trump facing criticism over his administration's handling of the case.

Trump had pledged during his presidency to reveal Epstein-associated files if reelected, accusing Democrats of hiding the truth. In contrast, the Justice Department stated that a supposed Epstein client list did not exist, further frustrating Trump's supporters, who expected more transparency following Epstein's controversial death by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial.

A similar request to unseal grand jury materials concerning Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate, was likewise denied by Manhattan Judge Paul Engelmayer, citing repetition of already public evidence. Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence following her 2021 conviction, while ongoing legal struggles continue to captivate public attention and fuel conspiracy theories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

