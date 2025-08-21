Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Left Menu

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, allegedly sought asylum in Argentina amid political persecution claims. He faces charges of obstruction of justice related to a coup attempt. The Brazilian police report reveals Bolsonaro's plans to escape and their political rift with the Supreme Court.

Brasilia | Updated: 21-08-2025 06:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro allegedly planned to flee to Argentina to seek political asylum, as reported by the federal police.

The Associated Press reviewed investigation documents detailing Bolsonaro and his son's legal troubles, including obstruction of justice accusations linked to a coup attempt.

Messages reveal Bolsonaro's controversial interactions, with hints of praise for the US and tensions within the Brazilian supreme judicial system.

