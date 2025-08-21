Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil
Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, allegedly sought asylum in Argentina amid political persecution claims. He faces charges of obstruction of justice related to a coup attempt. The Brazilian police report reveals Bolsonaro's plans to escape and their political rift with the Supreme Court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 21-08-2025 06:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 06:00 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro allegedly planned to flee to Argentina to seek political asylum, as reported by the federal police.
The Associated Press reviewed investigation documents detailing Bolsonaro and his son's legal troubles, including obstruction of justice accusations linked to a coup attempt.
Messages reveal Bolsonaro's controversial interactions, with hints of praise for the US and tensions within the Brazilian supreme judicial system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bolsonaro
- asylum
- Brazil
- Argentina
- coup
- Supreme Court
- obstruction
- justice
- police
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Overturns Ban on Naming Welfare Schemes After Living Politicians
Supreme Court Grants Stay in Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case
Supreme Court Challenges Bihar's Voter Roll Revision
Supreme Court Intervenes in Influencer's Snake Venom Case
Shocking Mob Justice: Interfaith Couple Humiliated in Bihar Village