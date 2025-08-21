Tejashwi Yadav's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Sparks Political Storm in Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar intensifies political discourse, gaining popular support against a backdrop of criticism towards the Nitish Kumar government. The campaign addresses voter rights while highlighting issues like poverty, corruption, and poor governance. The yatra protests against the Election Commission's actions and aims for transformative change.
- Country:
- India
In the political heart of Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' is creating ripples across the state. Yadav has labeled the campaign as 'historic', drawing widespread public backing, and raising the stakes against the existing government led by Nitish Kumar.
Lamenting the state's current plight, Yadav accuses the administration of aggravating poverty, corruption, and law and order problems. He argues that Bihar's citizens are anxious and dispirited, suffering from inadequate investments, failing education and health systems, and rampant migration.
Commenced on August 17 from Sasaram, the 16-day yatra is a direct response to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of Bihar's voter list, which the RJD claims leads to 'vote chori' or vote theft. As the campaign travels over 1,300 km across 20 districts, it seeks to galvanize public sentiment against the government and push for change ahead of its conclusion in Patna.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Weighs on Corruption Probes: Balancing Fearless Governance and Judicial Oversight
IRCTC Upholds Transparency in Train Catering Tenders Amid Corruption Allegations
Ukrainian Trust Wanes: Zelenskiy's Corruption Controversy
Harrowing Assault Sparks Outcry Against Law and Order in Madhya Pradesh
Ukrainians Protest, Cause Dip in Zelenskiy's Approval Amid Anti-Corruption Measures