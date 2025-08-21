Historic Push for Clean Governance: The 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill

In a groundbreaking move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have introduced the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson ANS Prasad praises as crucial for achieving a Viksit Bharat. Touted as a Brahmastra rooted in the sanctity of BR Ambedkar's Constitution, the Bill aims to eliminate corruption by preventing individuals convicted of criminal offenses from holding public office. This legislative step is seen as a commitment to justice and accountability.

Contrary to the BJP's stance, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and their INDI alliance have voiced opposition, claiming the Bill threatens democratic values. Prasad argues this resistance indicates a reluctance to embrace clean governance and suggests the legislation strengthens democracy by ensuring only those with unimpeachable integrity gain power, aligned with public demand for ethical leadership.

Prasad further criticized the INDI Alliance, highlighting their past abuses of power, such as the Congress-led UPA's misuse of Article 356 and the DMK's handling of the Senthil Balaji case. He challenges the alliance's motives, questioning whether they defend democracy or protect tainted leaders. Emphasizing the 130th Amendment as a reflection of the people's will for crime-free governance, Prasad calls for bipartisan support, urging opposition leaders to prioritize constitutional values and integrity over partisan politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)