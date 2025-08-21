Secret Negotiations: Israeli Man's Return Highlights Lebanon-Israel Tensions
An Israeli citizen, Salah Abu-Hussein, has returned to Israel after being detained in Lebanon for over a year. His return, facilitated in secret, underscores ongoing tensions between the countries. Abu-Hussein's crossing coincided with clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, escalating into full-scale war later halted by a ceasefire.
An Israeli citizen named Salah Abu-Hussein has returned to Israel after more than a year in Lebanese detention, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced on Thursday.
Abu-Hussein, an Arab Israeli, reportedly entered Lebanon illegally and was apprehended by Lebanese security. His case gained little public attention in Israel or Lebanon until now. Secret negotiations, aided by the Red Cross, facilitated his release.
Lebanon and Israel lack diplomatic ties, making the crossing of citizens rare and often illegal. While Netanyahu praised Abu-Hussein's return as a positive step, the release drew criticism in Lebanon, with groups representing Lebanese prisoners denouncing it as betrayal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
