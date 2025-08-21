The Ideological Battle for Vice President: A Clash of Beliefs

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has underlined that the opposition is prioritizing an ideological message over the actual results of the vice presidential poll. According to Ramesh, this election represents a showdown of principles, with candidate B Sudarshan Reddy seen as a staunch advocate for the Constitution's values.

Ramesh urged all political parties to support Reddy, noting that the vice president election on September 9 is not merely a contest of individuals. He criticized the government's candidate for aligning with RSS ideology, contrasting it with the opposition's support for democratic and secular principles.

Reddy, a retired judge, filed his nomination in the presence of key opposition figures, including Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar. He pledged to uphold dialogue and decorum if elected and emphasized the importance of authentic democratic practice in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)