Left Menu

The Ideological Battle for Vice President: A Clash of Beliefs

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh emphasized the opposition's focus on ideology over the vice presidential election results, highlighting candidate B Sudarshan Reddy's defense of the Constitution. The contest is portrayed as an ideological battle against the government's RSS-backed candidate, with support being rallied from various parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:48 IST
The Ideological Battle for Vice President: A Clash of Beliefs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has underlined that the opposition is prioritizing an ideological message over the actual results of the vice presidential poll. According to Ramesh, this election represents a showdown of principles, with candidate B Sudarshan Reddy seen as a staunch advocate for the Constitution's values.

Ramesh urged all political parties to support Reddy, noting that the vice president election on September 9 is not merely a contest of individuals. He criticized the government's candidate for aligning with RSS ideology, contrasting it with the opposition's support for democratic and secular principles.

Reddy, a retired judge, filed his nomination in the presence of key opposition figures, including Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar. He pledged to uphold dialogue and decorum if elected and emphasized the importance of authentic democratic practice in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025