Political Conspiracy Clouds BRS Dynamics

Internal frictions within the BRS party were exacerbated on Thursday when MLC K Kavitha objected to her dismissal as honorary president of the BRS-affiliated union within the state-run company, Singareni Collieries.

During a meeting at party headquarters, former minister Koppula Eshwar was elected to succeed Kavitha as honorary president, after her ten-year tenure. Kavitha decried the move, labeling it as politically motivated and linking it to past conspiracies against her.

Highlighting her significant contributions to workers' welfare, Kavitha criticized the manner and timing of the election, alleging it violated labor laws. She vowed to keep advocating for workers, despite her removal and ongoing party disputes.

