Vazhoor Soman: A Stalwart's Farewell to the People
Vazhoor Soman, a senior CPI leader and MLA, passed away from cardiac arrest. He was 72 and represented Peerumade in the Kerala Assembly. Soman began his political journey with AISF and later held notable positions in AITUC. Chief Minister Vijayan and other leaders paid their tributes.
Senior CPI leader and MLA Vazhoor Soman passed away on Thursday due to a cardiac arrest at 72, party sources confirmed. Representing Peerumade in the Kerala Assembly, Soman collapsed at PTP Nagar after an afternoon revenue assembly meeting, Kerela Revenue Minister K Rajan reported.
Despite rushing him to the hospital, efforts to save Soman were unsuccessful. His body was brought to the CPI state headquarters for party members and the public to pay respects, with tributes also from Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and various political leaders, before being moved to his constituency.
Born in Kottayam in 1952, Soman's political career began with CPI's AISF. Climbing the ranks to become AITUC's state vice-president, he was elected MLA for Peerumade in 2021. CM Vijayan and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan mourn his significant parliamentary and trade union contributions, especially for plantation workers in Idukki.
(With inputs from agencies.)
