PM Modi Launches Mission to Combat Illegal Immigration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 'High-Power Demography Mission' to address concerns over illegal immigration in India, particularly in border areas like Bihar. He accused opposition Congress and RJD of appeasement politics and vowed to protect national security and opportunities for Indian citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed alarm over the escalating population of illegal immigrants in India, unveiling a 'High-Power Demography Mission' aimed at tackling this pressing issue. The initiative is poised to commence its operations soon, with a focus on safeguarding the nation's security and employment opportunities for its citizens.

In a recent address in Gaya Ji, Modi criticized opposition parties Congress and RJD, alleging they intend to redistribute the rights of Bihar citizens to illegal immigrants as part of their vote bank politics. He reassured the public that the NDA government is committed to preventing such actions and protecting the future of Indian nationals.

Emphasizing the risks posed by demographic changes, particularly in Bihar's border areas, Modi reiterated warnings from his Independence Day speech about the threat illegal immigrants pose to the nation. The Prime Minister pledged to remove immigrants illegally residing in India and safeguard the livelihoods of Indian youth, women, and tribal communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

