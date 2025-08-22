Trump's Two-Week Ultimatum on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In a recent statement from the Oval Office, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced uncertainty regarding the progress in resolving the conflict involving Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Trump underlined his dissatisfaction with the current state of peace efforts.

During his address, Trump mentioned his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, which did not culminate in a breakthrough to arrange a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Describing deep-seated animosities, Trump noted, "There's a tremendous amount of hatred there."

Trump indicated a decisive period of two weeks to determine whether to enforce massive sanctions against Moscow or adopt a non-interventionist stance, leaving the matter for the involved parties to resolve. The outcome remains to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)