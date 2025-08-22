Left Menu

Trump's Two-Week Ultimatum on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about the progress of resolving Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With attempts to engage Russian and Ukrainian leaders stalling, Trump contemplates imposing sanctions on Russia, signaling potential resolutions or further non-intervention within a two-week timeframe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:17 IST
In a recent statement from the Oval Office, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced uncertainty regarding the progress in resolving the conflict involving Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Trump underlined his dissatisfaction with the current state of peace efforts.

During his address, Trump mentioned his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, which did not culminate in a breakthrough to arrange a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Describing deep-seated animosities, Trump noted, "There's a tremendous amount of hatred there."

Trump indicated a decisive period of two weeks to determine whether to enforce massive sanctions against Moscow or adopt a non-interventionist stance, leaving the matter for the involved parties to resolve. The outcome remains to be seen.

