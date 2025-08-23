Left Menu

Modi's Diplomatic Journey: Strengthening Ties in Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China on August 31 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, marking a potential thaw in India-China relations. This comes amid a downturn in India-US ties and follows a series of measures for improved relations with China.

Updated: 23-08-2025 00:06 IST
  • India

After a gap of more than seven years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit China on August 31 to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. This visit follows a period of strained relations between India and China, largely stemming from the eastern Ladakh border conflict.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed Modi's dual visits to Japan and China, with the trip to Japan scheduled from August 29 to 30 before he heads to Tianjin, China. The announcement comes shortly after New Delhi and Beijing agreed on measures to stabilize and enhance their bilateral ties, including reopening border trade and resuming direct flights.

The visit also coincides with a downturn in India-US relations, as tensions have risen following tariff increases by the United States. Modi's agenda in China includes meeting with President Xi Jinping to discuss easing tensions and fostering cooperation between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

