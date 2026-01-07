Left Menu

India and Luxembourg Forge Stronger Bilateral Ties in Fintech and Beyond

India regards Luxembourg as a crucial partner, aiming to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas like fintech, space, and AI. During his visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with top Luxembourg officials on enhancing these ties, emphasizing the importance of collaboration within the European Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luxembourg | Updated: 07-01-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 00:23 IST
India and Luxembourg Forge Stronger Bilateral Ties in Fintech and Beyond
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Luxembourg

During his six-day visit to France and Luxembourg, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted Luxembourg's significance as a crucial partner for India. He stressed enhancing collaboration in fintech, space, and artificial intelligence.

In discussions with Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Deputy Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Jaishankar focused on expanding cooperation beyond the trade account to strategic sectors like finance, technology, and innovation.

Jaishankar emphasized the importance of Luxembourg's influence on India-EU relations, with talks also focusing on global developments and talent mobility. The visit also included a meeting with Grand Duke Guillaume and interaction with the Indian community in Luxembourg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Algeria's Last-Minute Triumph Sends Team to Africa Cup Quarter-Finals

Algeria's Last-Minute Triumph Sends Team to Africa Cup Quarter-Finals

 Global
2
Israel and Syria: Communicating for Peace?

Israel and Syria: Communicating for Peace?

 Global
3
U.S. and Venezuela Discuss Crude Oil Exports to Ease Sanctions

U.S. and Venezuela Discuss Crude Oil Exports to Ease Sanctions

 Global
4
Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking

Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026