India and Luxembourg Forge Stronger Bilateral Ties in Fintech and Beyond
India regards Luxembourg as a crucial partner, aiming to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas like fintech, space, and AI. During his visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with top Luxembourg officials on enhancing these ties, emphasizing the importance of collaboration within the European Union.
During his six-day visit to France and Luxembourg, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted Luxembourg's significance as a crucial partner for India. He stressed enhancing collaboration in fintech, space, and artificial intelligence.
In discussions with Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Deputy Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Jaishankar focused on expanding cooperation beyond the trade account to strategic sectors like finance, technology, and innovation.
Jaishankar emphasized the importance of Luxembourg's influence on India-EU relations, with talks also focusing on global developments and talent mobility. The visit also included a meeting with Grand Duke Guillaume and interaction with the Indian community in Luxembourg.
