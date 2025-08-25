Ameet Satam Appointed as New Mumbai BJP Chief Ahead of Key Elections

Ameet Satam, a three-term Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), has been appointed as the new president of the Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit, as announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis on Monday.

The leadership change comes ahead of the significant Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, expected to be held later this year. Fadnavis emphasized the importance of Satam's leadership in reclaiming the BJP's power in the cash-rich civic body.

The 49-year-old politician, who has been representing Andheri West in the assembly for three terms, succeeds Ashish Shelar following Shelar's transition to a ministerial role. Fadnavis highlighted Satam's long-standing association with the BJP and his familiarity with Mumbai's challenges, expressing confidence in the party's prospects under his stewardship in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)