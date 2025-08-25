Left Menu

Punjab's Ration Rights Battle: Mann vs. Centre

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accuses the BJP-led Centre of plotting to end free ration for 55 lakh people in the state, asserting that this move unfairly impacts the poor. The Centre dismisses these claims, urging Punjab to verify beneficiaries' data. Mann vows to fight for the rights of Punjabis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:32 IST
Punjab's Ration Rights Battle: Mann vs. Centre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged political atmosphere, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has accused the BJP-controlled Centre of attempting to cut free ration access for 55 lakh people in Punjab, a move he deems as a direct affront to the poor's sustenance.

Mann claims the Centre's order is a conspiracy, aimed at depriving the impoverished of essentials. He argues that this order unfairly categorizes people based on car ownership or landholdings, arguing it severely impacts livelihoods.

The Union government dismissed Mann's accusations, emphasizing its ongoing foodgrain provisions under the National Food Security Act and calling for improved beneficiary data accuracy in Punjab. Both sides remain entrenched in a war of words, with Mann promising no family will lose their rightful access to ration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Convicted Leaders: Imran Khan's Party Faces Judicial Blow

Convicted Leaders: Imran Khan's Party Faces Judicial Blow

 Pakistan
2
Controversy Over Karnataka Deputy CM's Anthem Surprise

Controversy Over Karnataka Deputy CM's Anthem Surprise

 India
3
Political Storm: Allegations Rock Kerala Congress Leader Rahul Mamkootathil

Political Storm: Allegations Rock Kerala Congress Leader Rahul Mamkootathil

 India
4
Controversy Unfolds: Former Judge's Salwa Judum Verdict Sparks Debate

Controversy Unfolds: Former Judge's Salwa Judum Verdict Sparks Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025