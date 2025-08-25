Punjab's Ration Rights Battle: Mann vs. Centre

In a charged political atmosphere, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has accused the BJP-controlled Centre of attempting to cut free ration access for 55 lakh people in Punjab, a move he deems as a direct affront to the poor's sustenance.

Mann claims the Centre's order is a conspiracy, aimed at depriving the impoverished of essentials. He argues that this order unfairly categorizes people based on car ownership or landholdings, arguing it severely impacts livelihoods.

The Union government dismissed Mann's accusations, emphasizing its ongoing foodgrain provisions under the National Food Security Act and calling for improved beneficiary data accuracy in Punjab. Both sides remain entrenched in a war of words, with Mann promising no family will lose their rightful access to ration.

