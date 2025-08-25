Trump Claims Credit for Stopping Global Conflicts

In a bold statement, former US President Donald Trump claimed credit for averting seven worldwide conflicts, including a potential nuclear standoff between India and Pakistan. He described using tariffs and trade as leverage to de-escalate the situations.

Trump's narrative emphasizes his strategic use of economic measures to discourage hostilities, stating, "I was able to say, 'If you want to fight, that's fine, but I will levy a 100% tariff.'" However, details about incidents, like the reported loss of jets, remain vague.

Despite Trump's repeated assertions of his role in pacifying Indo-Pak tensions, Indian authorities maintain that the ceasefire resulted from direct military negotiations without any third-party involvement.

