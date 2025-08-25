Left Menu

Trump Claims Credit for Stopping Global Conflicts

Donald Trump asserted he prevented seven global wars, notably between India and Pakistan, using tariffs and trade threats. His proclamation came despite India's consistent assertion of resolving issues through bilateral talks, without third-party intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:42 IST
In a bold statement, former US President Donald Trump claimed credit for averting seven worldwide conflicts, including a potential nuclear standoff between India and Pakistan. He described using tariffs and trade as leverage to de-escalate the situations.

Trump's narrative emphasizes his strategic use of economic measures to discourage hostilities, stating, "I was able to say, 'If you want to fight, that's fine, but I will levy a 100% tariff.'" However, details about incidents, like the reported loss of jets, remain vague.

Despite Trump's repeated assertions of his role in pacifying Indo-Pak tensions, Indian authorities maintain that the ceasefire resulted from direct military negotiations without any third-party involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

