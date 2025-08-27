High Stakes in France: Confidence Vote Sparks Economic Concerns

The French Prime Minister's decision to call a confidence vote next month has raised economic concerns, as business leaders warn of a potential recession. The move follows opposition parties' threats to topple the minority government, triggering fears of renewed economic crisis in the eurozone's second-largest economy.

Public opinion polls following the announcement reveal a majority desire new national elections, indicating widespread political dissatisfaction and uncertainty. Alexandre Bompard, CEO of Carrefour, highlights the link between political stability and economic morale, noting the risks to consumer spending and growth.

French politics remain tense as Prime Minister Francois Bayrou plans a budget squeeze amidst high national debt and deficit. Despite calls for his resignation, President Emmanuel Macron supports Bayrou, though a vast portion of the public calls for parliament dissolution and new elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)