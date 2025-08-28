Political Drama Unfolds Over Global Ayyappa Sangamam

The BJP's Kerala unit chief, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his government of politicizing the forthcoming Global Ayyappa Sangamam. Organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board to commemorate its 75th anniversary, the event is slated to take place in Pampa, Pathanamthitta, on September 20.

Chandrasekhar alleged that the involvement of Chief Minister Vijayan, along with Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin, in the ceremony is politically motivated mere months before the elections. While he does not oppose the event itself, he criticizes the lack of facilities provided by the Devaswom Board at Sabarimala over the past decade and questions the timing of the Sangamam.

The BJP leader declared his Hindu faith and devotion while criticizing non-believers' participation in the event. He urged the government to genuinely respect Ayyappa devotees' faith instead of engaging in political theatrics, highlighting the need for sensitivity towards their concerns.