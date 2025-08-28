Legal Eagle's New Firm Takes on Trump in High-Stakes Showdown

Renowned attorney Abbe Lowell, recognized for representing high-profile figures like Hunter Biden, has established a new law firm this year, drawing significant attention by defending officials targeted by ex-President Donald Trump.

Among Lowell's clients are Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and CDC Director Susan Monarez, who are embroiled in legal battles initiated by Trump's aggressive policies. Cook, the first African-American woman serving on the U.S. central bank's governing body, faces allegations related to mortgage fraud, which she denies.

Monarez consulted Lowell over her abrupt firing allegedly motivated by noncompliance with 'unscientific directives.' With Lowell's tenure at prestigious law firms, his current focus emphasizes curtailing what he deems as vindictive actions against government officials, positioning his new firm as a pivotal player in these legal confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)