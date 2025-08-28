Legal Eagle's New Firm Takes on Trump in High-Stakes Showdown
Abbe Lowell's newly launched law firm is quickly gaining traction by representing officials targeted by former President Donald Trump, including Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and CDC Director Susan Monarez. The firm is actively involved in lawsuits challenging alleged unlawful dismissals orchestrated by Trump and his administration.
Renowned attorney Abbe Lowell, recognized for representing high-profile figures like Hunter Biden, has established a new law firm this year, drawing significant attention by defending officials targeted by ex-President Donald Trump.
Among Lowell's clients are Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and CDC Director Susan Monarez, who are embroiled in legal battles initiated by Trump's aggressive policies. Cook, the first African-American woman serving on the U.S. central bank's governing body, faces allegations related to mortgage fraud, which she denies.
Monarez consulted Lowell over her abrupt firing allegedly motivated by noncompliance with 'unscientific directives.' With Lowell's tenure at prestigious law firms, his current focus emphasizes curtailing what he deems as vindictive actions against government officials, positioning his new firm as a pivotal player in these legal confrontations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- legal
- Abbe Lowell
- Trump
- Washington
- Lisa Cook
- Susan Monarez
- lawsuit
- CDC
- Federal Reserve
- law firm
ALSO READ
Legal Clash Over Fed Independence: Trump vs. Lisa Cook
Federal Reserve Independence Under Siege: Trump's Legal Battle Against Lisa Cook
Legal Showdown: Trump vs. Fed Governor Lisa Cook
Fed Gov Lisa Cook sues Trump administration to block her attempted firing, launching unprecedented legal fight, reports AP.
CDC Director Ousted Amidst Political Clash: Susan Monarez's Controversial Firing