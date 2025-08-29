Maratha Quota Row: From Spark to Volcano
OBC activist Laxman Hake criticizes political leaders for escalating Manoj Jarange's demand for Maratha reservation, risking OBC quotas. Jarange’s hunger strike in Mumbai seeks Marathas' recognition as Kunbis for job and education reservations. Hake accuses politicians of sidelining OBC issues amid Jarange’s support.
On Friday, OBC activist Laxman Hake sharply criticized political leaders for escalating the demands of Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange. He declared that prominent figures such as Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray have transformed Jarange from a 'spark' into a 'volcano' by supporting his cause.
Hake expressed concerns that if the government concedes to Jarange's demands, it will jeopardize the reservation quotas designated for the OBC community. Jarange, who has initiated an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, aims to secure a 10 percent quota for Marathas under the OBC category.
While the Bharatiya Janata Party criticizes the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for neglecting the Maratha community's concerns while in power, Hake argues that the OBC community is being marginalized. Despite ongoing legal action against himself and his supporters, he insists on advocating for OBC rights through constitutional means.
