Left Menu

Maratha Quota Row: From Spark to Volcano

OBC activist Laxman Hake criticizes political leaders for escalating Manoj Jarange's demand for Maratha reservation, risking OBC quotas. Jarange’s hunger strike in Mumbai seeks Marathas' recognition as Kunbis for job and education reservations. Hake accuses politicians of sidelining OBC issues amid Jarange’s support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:38 IST
Maratha Quota Row: From Spark to Volcano
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, OBC activist Laxman Hake sharply criticized political leaders for escalating the demands of Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange. He declared that prominent figures such as Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray have transformed Jarange from a 'spark' into a 'volcano' by supporting his cause.

Hake expressed concerns that if the government concedes to Jarange's demands, it will jeopardize the reservation quotas designated for the OBC community. Jarange, who has initiated an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, aims to secure a 10 percent quota for Marathas under the OBC category.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party criticizes the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for neglecting the Maratha community's concerns while in power, Hake argues that the OBC community is being marginalized. Despite ongoing legal action against himself and his supporters, he insists on advocating for OBC rights through constitutional means.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Examine POSH Act Implementation for Women Lawyers

Supreme Court to Examine POSH Act Implementation for Women Lawyers

 India
2
Petitions in the River: 'Ungaludan Stalin' Under Scrutiny

Petitions in the River: 'Ungaludan Stalin' Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Govt won't do injustice to Marathas over quota demand, but other communities won't face injustice either: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde.

Govt won't do injustice to Marathas over quota demand, but other communities...

 India
4
Boosting India's Medtech: A Strategic Blueprint for Global Leadership

Boosting India's Medtech: A Strategic Blueprint for Global Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025