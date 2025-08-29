Punjab Unites: Coordinated Flood Relief Efforts Across Districts

In flood-stricken areas of Punjab, coordinated rescue and relief efforts are underway. The intensity of operations has increased as authorities strive to aid those affected by the surging water levels in rivers such as the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, following heavy rainfall in adjacent regions.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has commanded the acceleration of relief measures, holding high-level meetings to assess the situation. Rescue teams are using boats and amphibious vehicles to evacuate stranded residents to safer locations while ensuring necessary supplies reach those choosing to remain.

The joint effort includes contributions from numerous political figures, who have committed their salaries to support flood victims. Community leaders are urging citizens and organizations to collaborate actively in relief and rehabilitation, emphasizing collective action in these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)