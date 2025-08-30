Left Menu

Turmoil in Yemen: Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike

The Iranian-backed Houthis announced the death of Ahmed al-Rahawi, the prime minister of the rebel-controlled government in Sanaa, Yemen. He was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike on Thursday, along with several ministers. This event underscores the ongoing conflict and instability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 30-08-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 19:48 IST
The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels reported on Saturday that an alleged Israeli airstrike claimed the life of Ahmed al-Rahawi, the prime minister of the rebel-controlled government in Yemen's capital, Sanaa. The attack reportedly took place on Thursday.

The striking incident, which occurred in Sanaa, simultaneously resulted in the deaths of several government ministers, further exacerbating the complexity of Yemen's political and military turmoil.

The death of al-Rahawi underscores the intense and multifaceted nature of the ongoing conflict in Yemen, spotlighting the regional tensions involving Israeli and Iranian interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

