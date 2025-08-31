Left Menu

Community Mourns Maratha Quota Protester Amid Calls for Change

Hundreds gathered in Latur, Maharashtra, to mourn Vijaykumar Ghogare, a Maratha quota protester. He died of a heart attack in Mumbai. Mourners demanded government attention to the Maratha reservation issue. A local official promised to recommend a job and financial support for Ghogare's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:10 IST
Community Mourns Maratha Quota Protester Amid Calls for Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds gathered in Maharashtra's Latur district on Sunday to mourn Vijaykumar Chandrakant Ghogare, a Maratha quota protester who died of a heart attack in Mumbai.

Ghogare, a resident of Takalgaon, was in Mumbai with a group supporting activist Manoj Jarange's ongoing quota agitation. While in the Pydhonie area, he experienced chest pain and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

During the transport of his body to his native village for final rites, a large contingent of Maratha community members stopped the vehicle at Ahmedpur to pay their respects and demand government attention to the Maratha reservation issue. Ahmedpur Tehsildar Ujwala Pangarkar met with mourners, assuring them that a recommendation for a government job and financial aid for Ghogare's family would be made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

 Global
2
Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

 Global
3
BJP Protests Against Congress: Political Tensions Escalate

BJP Protests Against Congress: Political Tensions Escalate

 India
4
Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Historic Javelin Contingent to World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Historic Javelin Contingent to World Athletics C...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025