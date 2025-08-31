Community Mourns Maratha Quota Protester Amid Calls for Change
Hundreds gathered in Latur, Maharashtra, to mourn Vijaykumar Ghogare, a Maratha quota protester. He died of a heart attack in Mumbai. Mourners demanded government attention to the Maratha reservation issue. A local official promised to recommend a job and financial support for Ghogare's family.
- Country:
- India
Hundreds gathered in Maharashtra's Latur district on Sunday to mourn Vijaykumar Chandrakant Ghogare, a Maratha quota protester who died of a heart attack in Mumbai.
Ghogare, a resident of Takalgaon, was in Mumbai with a group supporting activist Manoj Jarange's ongoing quota agitation. While in the Pydhonie area, he experienced chest pain and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
During the transport of his body to his native village for final rites, a large contingent of Maratha community members stopped the vehicle at Ahmedpur to pay their respects and demand government attention to the Maratha reservation issue. Ahmedpur Tehsildar Ujwala Pangarkar met with mourners, assuring them that a recommendation for a government job and financial aid for Ghogare's family would be made.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- protester
- Maratha
- quota
- reservation
- protest
- Maharashtra
- Latur
- Ghogare
- Manoj Jarange
- Azad Maidan
ALSO READ
BJP Protests Against Congress: Political Tensions Escalate
BJP's Fiery Protest: March to Congress Headquarters in Assam
Maratha Quota Protests: Sule Calls for Legislative Session
Maratha Quota Conundrum: Maharashtra Government's Strategic Moves
NCP (SP) MP Supriya sule demands all-party meeting and special session of Maharashtra legislature to discuss Maratha quota issue.