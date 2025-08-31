Community Mourns Maratha Quota Protester Amid Calls for Change

Hundreds gathered in Maharashtra's Latur district on Sunday to mourn Vijaykumar Chandrakant Ghogare, a Maratha quota protester who died of a heart attack in Mumbai.

Ghogare, a resident of Takalgaon, was in Mumbai with a group supporting activist Manoj Jarange's ongoing quota agitation. While in the Pydhonie area, he experienced chest pain and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

During the transport of his body to his native village for final rites, a large contingent of Maratha community members stopped the vehicle at Ahmedpur to pay their respects and demand government attention to the Maratha reservation issue. Ahmedpur Tehsildar Ujwala Pangarkar met with mourners, assuring them that a recommendation for a government job and financial aid for Ghogare's family would be made.

