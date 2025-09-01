Tensions Rise as Brazil's Supreme Court Faces Trump's Fury in Bolsonaro Trial

As Brazil's Supreme Court enters its final deliberations concerning former President Jair Bolsonaro, tensions are mounting both domestically and internationally. The trial has not only subjected Judge Alexandre de Moraes to backlash from within the court but also drawn the ire of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has imposed trade tariffs and visa sanctions against Brazil.

Judge Moraes, a central figure in the trial, faces growing criticism for his aggressive tactics, including imposing house arrest on Bolsonaro and his supporters. His actions have sparked a reaction from fellow justices, who are feeling the weight of Trump's political pressure. President Trump has labeled the trial a "witch hunt" and called for Brazil to abandon the proceedings.

Despite these challenges, Moraes remains unwavering, but the internal discord and mounting external pressure from the U.S. administration threaten to destabilize the Brazilian judiciary. The trial's outcome could have profound implications for Brazil's legal and political landscape.

