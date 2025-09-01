Left Menu

Maratha Quota Stir: From Advocacy to Political Agenda

Narendra Patil, chairperson of Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation, criticized the current Maratha quota agitation as being misdirected and politically motivated. He emphasized the efforts made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde for the Maratha community, urging protesters to act peacefully and avoid public inconvenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:25 IST
Maratha Quota Stir: From Advocacy to Political Agenda
  • Country:
  • India

The Maratha quota stir has shifted focus, becoming a personal campaign against key supporters of the community, according to Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation chairperson Narendra Patil. He praised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for their contributions.

Patil, speaking at the state BJP headquarters, urged followers of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to avoid causing disruptions in Mumbai. He highlighted historical recognition of the Maratha community as OBCs during the Nizam era and suggested issuing Kunbi certificates could benefit them.

Patil criticized past Congress leadership, asserting the current Mahayuti government has implemented significant measures for Maratha welfare. He called for peaceful protests as solutions are sought for the community's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks Protests

Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks...

 India
2
Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

 India
3
Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Trafficking: A Comprehensive Operation Begins

Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Trafficking: A Comprehensive Operation Begins

 India
4
Tata Power Unveils Cost-Effective 1-kW Rooftop Solar Scheme in Odisha: A Bright Solution to Energy Savings

Tata Power Unveils Cost-Effective 1-kW Rooftop Solar Scheme in Odisha: A Bri...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025