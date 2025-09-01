Maratha Quota Stir: From Advocacy to Political Agenda

The Maratha quota stir has shifted focus, becoming a personal campaign against key supporters of the community, according to Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation chairperson Narendra Patil. He praised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for their contributions.

Patil, speaking at the state BJP headquarters, urged followers of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to avoid causing disruptions in Mumbai. He highlighted historical recognition of the Maratha community as OBCs during the Nizam era and suggested issuing Kunbi certificates could benefit them.

Patil criticized past Congress leadership, asserting the current Mahayuti government has implemented significant measures for Maratha welfare. He called for peaceful protests as solutions are sought for the community's demands.

